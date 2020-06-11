TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly 11 weeks.

Health officials reported 203 new cases of the disease on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 31,544. This is the lowest number of new infections since March 28 when 151 cases were reported.

The single-day record for new cases was reported on April 25 when the number jumped by 640.

There were also 12 additional COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hour period, bringing the total to 2,487.

According to Thursday's epidemiologic summary, 1,725 people 80 years of age or older have died as a result of the virus. Another 657 deaths are in people between the ages of 60 and 79.

The number of deceased patients between the ages of 40 and 59 remains unchanged at 94. The number of deaths in people between the ages of 20 and 39 stands at 11.

To this date, there have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger.

There are currently 538 patients in hospital, including 120 who are being treated in intensive care units. The overall number of people in hospital continues to trend downward in the province.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

The province's completed 24,341 COVID-19 tests in the last 24-hour period.

In total, the province has conducted more than 924,680 tests for the novel coronavirus. There are currently 16,359 tests under investigation.

Quick facts on all COVID-19 patients in Ontario: