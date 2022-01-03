Ontario health officials are reporting 13,578 new COVID-19 cases as the number of people hospitalized increases.

Monday’s case count comes after officials reported 16,714 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a record-breaking number of 18,445 new cases on Saturday.

Since Wednesday, the province has reported more than 10,000 cases each day.

Ontario's rolling seven-day average has rose to 14,074, up from 7,550 at this point last week.

Public Health Ontario has previously warned that case counts are an underestimate of the true number of infections in Ontario due to the issues with the availability of testing resources in the province.

Currently, 1,232 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. There are 248 people in intensive care, Health Minister Christine Elliott says. She noted, however, that not all hospitals report their data on weekends so the number may be more.

Yesterday, minster announced that 1,117 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 and 224 of those patients are in intensive care.

Today's case count comes as Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this morning about the possibility of stricter COVID-19 measures to combat the Omicron variant.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...