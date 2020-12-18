TORONTO -- More than 150,000 people in Ontario have contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic as officials log more than 2,000 new cases of the disease for the fourth day in a row.

On Friday, health officials reported another 2,290 new infections and 40 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus. The new cases mark a decrease from the record-breaking 2,342 infections logged a day earlier.

There were 2,139 cases recorded on Wednesday, 2,275 on Tuesday and 1,940 on Monday.

The new cases come as Ontario Premier Doug Ford deliberates further COVID-19 measures in light of the increase in daily-reported infections and hospitalizations.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 151,257, including 4,098 deaths and 129,417.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.