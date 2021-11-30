Ontario's pandemic death toll hit 10,000 people on Tuesday as the province reported nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, Health officials logged an additional 687 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the seven-day average for the number of infections reported in the province to 794.

According to the province, there are 266 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario and 153 people are in ICU with the disease.

Ontario reported three COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, pushing the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 10,000.

On Sunday, Ontario reported the highest number of new cases in a single day since May with 964 infections logged. On Monday, the case count declined to 788.

Ontario now has four confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which are all located in Ottawa.