TORONTO -- Ontario reported more than 1,600 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and 45 more deaths related to the disease while citing an “overestimation” in Toronto’s count due to a data migration.

The 1,670 new cases mark an increase over Thursday’s total when 1,563 were reported. Of the new cases logged today, 125 stem from the aforementioned data migration.

This brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 275,330, including 6,438 deaths and 253,170 recoveries.

With 62,710 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province’s positivity rate is 2.5 per cent, according to government.

The seven-day average for number of cases reported stands at 1,575, down significantly from the 2,010 logged a week ago today.

Right now, there are 15,722 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.