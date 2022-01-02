Ontario health officials reported 16,714 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as well as 16 more deaths due to the disease.

Today’s case count comes after officials reported a record-breaking number of 18,445 new cases on Saturday. Since Wednesday, the province has reported more than 10,000 cases each day.

Public Health Ontario published today’s data in its epidemiological report, where it also acknowledged that due the availability of testing, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of infections in Ontario.

The province adjusted its testing guidelines for the public this past week due to the scarcity of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which are now only be available for symptomatic high-risk individuals and those who work in the highest risk settings, as well as vulnerable populations.

The province recorded 16 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 10,222.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott confirmed on Sunday that at least 1,117 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19. She noted, however, that not all hospitals report their data on weekends so the number may be more.

The minister also noted on her Twitter account that 224 of those patients are in intensive care.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...