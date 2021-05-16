TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting just under 2,200 new infections of COVID-19, marking a full week in which daily case numbers have remained below 3,000.

The 2,199 cases added Sunday mark a decrease from the 2,584 logged on Saturday.

This brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 509,316, including 474,175 recoveries and 8,485 deaths. Health officials said that at least 30 of those deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 26,656 active cases of the novel coronavirus across the province. The seven-day average for number of cases reported is 2,430. A week ago that number was 3,120.

With 33,142 tests processed since yesterday, the Ministry of Health says Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 6.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped dramatically overnight. According to data provided by the province, there are 254 fewer patients in hospital with the disease.

Of the remaining 1,292 patients in hospital, 785 are being treated in intensive care -- a number has remained high over the past several weeks.

