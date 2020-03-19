TORONTO -- There are 43 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ontario, health officials announced Thursday morning, bringing the provincial total to 257.

The new patients were confirmed as officials stated that nearly 4,000 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 12,000 people in Ontario have tested negative thus far.

In the province, five people previously infected with the virus have since recovered and one person has died.

The new cases include eight people in Toronto, three in Peel Region, two in Hamilton, two in Halton Region, and one in Eastern Ontario, Durham Region, Waterloo and Haliburton Kawartha.

The 22 other patients’ locations are listed as “pending.”

Among the cases, 12 are travel-related, one is listed as being a close contact of another patient and the remaining 30 have their means of transmission listed as “pending.”

One of the patients, a man in his 80s in Durham Region, is the only person listed as being hospitalized due to the virus. The rest are in self-isolation or listed as “pending.”

Ontario health officials are expected to provide an update into the spread of the virus across the province at Queen's Park on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Health officials said “most people with common human coronavirus illnesses will recover one their own,” but added that “if you need immediate medical attention you should call 911 and mention your travel history and symptoms.”



