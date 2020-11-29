TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning.

The 1,708 new infections are down from Saturday’s total when 1,822 cases were added.

Sunday’s report brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 114,746, including deaths and recoveries.

Twenty-four more COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the province in the last 24 hours, pushing Ontario’s death toll to 3,648.

As well, 1,443 more cases are now considered to be resolved by the province. In total, 97,319 people who have contracted the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic have recovered.

With 53,959 tests completed in the last day, Ontario’s COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.7 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.