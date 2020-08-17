TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 100 new cases for the second straight day.

Health officials confirmed an additional 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday after 81 cases were reported on Sunday.

Prior to a small spike on Saturday, the province had also saw numbers below 100 for four days straight.

The province also reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 for the second day in a row, which keeps the total number of deaths in Ontario at 2,789.

The new case numbers reported Monday brings the province’s total number of lab-confirmed infections to 40,745, including 37,036 recoveries and the deaths.

Of the new patients, the majority were between the ages of 20 and 39. Twenty-three new cases were reported in people under the age of 20, while 12 were recorded in those over the age of 60.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to decline. There are currently 32 people in the hospital being treated for the disease. Sixteen of those patients are in the intensive care unit and 10 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that 29 of the province's 34 public health units have reported five or fewer new cases of the disease on Monday, with 17 of them reporting no new cases at all.

On Monday, Peel Region reported 25 new cases, Ottawa reported 19 new cases, York Region reported seven new cases, Toronto reported 26 new cases, and Waterloo reported eight new cases.

All regions have now entered Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan, which included the reopening of gyms, indoor dining at bars and restaurants and many facial services.

Ontario is reporting 99 cases of #COVID19, a 0.2% increase with over 25,000 tests processed. Locally, 29 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 17, 2020

Testing for COVID-19 in Ontario

More than 2.6 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Ontario since the virus reached the province in late January.

In the last 24 hours, a little more than 25,000 tests were conducted.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, 15,067 test samples are still under investigation.