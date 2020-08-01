TORONTO -- Ontario reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row after dipping into the double digits late earlier this week.

On Saturday, Ontario health officials reported 124 cases of the novel coronavirus, down slightly from the 134 that was reported on Friday.

They also reported two new deaths related to the disease, bringing the province’s death toll up to 2,777.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 39,333, including deaths and recoveries.

The new patients confirmed on Saturday come after officials reported fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 for two days, recording 89 new infections on Thursday and 76 on Wednesday.

This marked the first time since the end of March where the province has seen a daily case count under 100.

The majority of Saturday’s COVID-19 patients are between the ages of 20 and 59. Twelve of the patients are under the age of 20 while 23 are over the age of 60.

There are 73 people currently are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital. Of those patients, 27 are in the intensive care unit and 12 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Today, Ontario is reporting 124 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed over 33,000 tests yesterday. Locally, 28 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. There are 163 more resolved cases today. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 1, 2020

“Hospitalizations continue to decline, with fewer patients in the ICU and on ventilators today as well,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a post to social media.

Where are the new cases?

Twenty-eight of the 34 local public health units in the province are reporting five or fewer cases of the disease, and 16 of them are reporting no new infections.

Peel Region recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 33 new infections. Ottawa confirmed 17 new infections while Toronto and Windsor-Essex both reported 16 cases of the novel coronavirus

Both Peel Region and Toronto moved to Stage 3 of the province’s economic reopening plan on Friday.

Windsor-Essex is the only region in Ontario that has remained in Stage 2.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

More than 2.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted since the pandemic was declared.

In the last 24 hours, more than 33,000 tests have been conducted.

Close to 27,000 tests remain under investigation.