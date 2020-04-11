TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have reported 31 more deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday Morning, and announced that the total number of deaths in the province now stands at 253.

Provincial health officials also announced 411 more cases of the novel coronavirus. There are now a total of 6,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

In Saturday's epidemiologic summary, health officials listed one deceased patient as being between the ages of 20 and 39, 15 deceased patients were between the ages of 40 and 59, 78 patients who died were between the ages of 60 and 79 and 159 were 80 years of age or older.