TORONTO -- Ontario has logged more than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.

Health officials recorded 574 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, as well as 4 more deaths related to the disease.

The new infections represent a slight decrease from the 590 cases reported on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily cases in Ontario now stands at about 568, down from 889 the previous week.

The province’s positivity rate now stands at about 2.0 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health, with 28,949 tests processed in the last 24-hour period.

As of Monday, there are 489 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus. Of those patients, 440 patients are in the ICU.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario now stands at 538,651, including 8,935 deaths and 523532 recoveries.

On Friday at 12:01 a.m., the province entered Step 1 of its reopening plan.

In Step 1, patios and non-essential retail are allowed to open to in-person service. Outdoor gatherings will also be allowed with an increased 10-person cap.