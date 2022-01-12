Ontario is reporting another jump in people hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday as the number of patients in intensive care surpasses 500.

Health officials said 3,448 people are now in hospital testing positive for COVID-19, which is an increase of more than 200 people in the past 24 hours.

The number of people in intensive care also jumped to 505, which is an increase of 40 people since Tuesday.

The province also reported Wednesday that 54 per cent of the hospitalizations are people who are in hospital primarily due to COVID-19, while the remaining 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but are now testing positive for the virus.

In intensive care, 83 per cent of patients are admitted primarily for COVID-19, while the remaining 17 per cent have tested positive but are being treated for another issue.

Ontario also reported a spike in COVID-19-related deaths, logging 46 fatalities in the latest report.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 9,782 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with a test positivity rate of 20 per cent.

