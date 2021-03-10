TORONTO -- Health officials in Ontario are reporting more than 1,300 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday.

The 1,316 cases mark an increase over Tuesday’s report when 1,185 were added.

As well, the province said that 16 additional deaths related to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.

Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total stands at 312,428. That number includes 7,099 deaths and 294,018 recoveries that have occurred since the onset of the pandemic.

With 54,149 tests processed in the previous day, the province’s positivity rate for the novel coronavirus is 2.5 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.