Ontario health officials are reporting more than 10,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly.

The province logged 10,412 more COVID-19 cases and four new deaths, according to data from Public Health Ontario.

The latest figure breaks the previous record set Friday when Ontario reported 9,571 cases.

Overall there are 43 more COVID-19 patients in hospital and nine more in the ICU in Ontario.

The latest numbers come as the province struggles to keep up with the demand for testing and takes measures to try to stymie the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Health officials asked people earlier this week to limit the size and number of their holiday gatherings because of the contagious variant.

The Ford government also recently slashed capacity limits at most indoor venues in order to try and limit the size of gatherings as well.