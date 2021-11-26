TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting the highest COVID-19 case count seen since the beginning of September.

On Friday, the province logged 927 new cases of COVID-19.

The last time Ontario recorded a case count this high was on September 4 when 944 new cases were reported.

The new infections logged Friday represent a significant increase from the 748 new cases reported on Thursday, 591 cases reported on Wednesday and the 613 cases reported Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases now stands at about 711. A week ago that number was 625.

With just over 33,901 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is three per cent.

The province confirmed six more deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday, which brings the total number of lab-confirmed deaths in Ontario to 9,991.

Of the 927 infections logged Friday, the Ministry of Health says that 467 were identified in individuals who were unvaccinated. An additional 27 were found in people who were partially vaccinated and 378 were in people who are fully vaccinated.

Health officials have said the number of cases in vaccinated individuals will increase as more people get the shot.

Of the 268 COVID-19 patients in Ontario hospitals, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 221 cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 47 cases are in people who are fully vaccinated.

Of the 140 people being treated in the ICU for COVID-19, 130 people are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and ten people are fully vaccinated, Elliott said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.