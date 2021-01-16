TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 51 more deaths related to the disease.

Health officials reports 3,056 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 234,364. The new cases on Saturday is a slight increase over Friday when 2,998 infections were logged.

The 51 new COVID-19-related deaths bring the total number of fatalities to 5,340.

The province completed 73,875 COVID-19 tests in the previous 24-hour period. According to the government, Saturday’s positivity rate 4.9 per cent.

There are 903 new cases in Toronto, 639 in Peel Region, 283 in York Region, 162 in Durham and 152 in Ottawa.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.