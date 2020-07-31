TORONTO -- Following two days of case counts being below 100, Ontario has recorded a spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections.

Provincial health officials logged 134 new patients of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in Ontario to 39,209.

Before the province recorded 89 new patients on Thursday and 76 on Wednesday, Ontario had not seen a daily case count of fewer than 100 since the end of March.

Three additional deaths were confirmed in Ontario on Friday. The province’s death toll is now 2,775.

There are currently 78 patients infected with the disease in Ontario hospitals. Of those patients, 29 are being treated in the intensive care unit and 15 of those are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The number of recovered patients in the province is now 35,074.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.