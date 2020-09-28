TORONTO -- Ontario has reached a grim milestone as the province reports the most new cases of COVID-19 in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

Health officials reported 700 new infections on Monday, breaking the previous high of 624 cases on April 24.

One COVID-19-related death was recorded in the last 24-hour period and 331 cases of the disease are now considered to be resolved by the province.

Monday’s report brings the total number of infections in Ontario to 50,531, including 2,840 deaths and 43,127 recoveries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.