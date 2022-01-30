Ontario health officials reported 58 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday while hospitalizations dropped significantly to 3,019.

On Saturday, there were 3,439 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Health officials said 3,019 people in hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, including 587 people in intensive care units (ICU).

The province did not release data today on how many patients were admitted for the virus and how many were admitted for other reasons but are testing positive for COVID-19. The vaccination status of hospitalized patients was also not provided by the province today.

Of the 58 deaths reported Sunday, 55 occured in the last month and three occured more than a month ago, but were added to the total as part of a data clean up, according to Sunday's epidemiological report.

Nineteen deaths reported Sunday were among long-term care residents, according to the province’s epidemiology report.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 3,960 new COVID-19 cases, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to restricted testing.

With 23,638 tests processed in the last 24-hours, Ontario is reporting a test positivity rate of 13.5 per cent.

The majority of infections were identified in the Greater Toronto Area. Officials are reporting 721 new cases in Toronto, 557 in Peel Region, 234 new cases in York Region and 119 new cases in Durham Region. Officials reported 224 new cases in Ottawa.

The province is recording 203 residents in long-term care homes have COVID-19 along with 52 staff members.