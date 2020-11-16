TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 1,400 new cases of COVID-19 following a record-breaking weekend of daily-reported cases and deaths.

Health officials reported 1,487 cases on Monday, marking an increase from Sunday’s 1,248 infections.

This is the 11th day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

Ontario saw a record number of daily-reported cases on Saturday, with 1,581 new infections. There were 1,396 cases of the novel coronavirus reported on Friday and 1,575 infections logged on Thursday.

The province is also logging 10 more deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths come a day after Ontario reported the highest death toll since mid-June (29).

"Locally, there are 508 new cases in Toronto, 392 in Peel and 170 in York Region," Health Minister Christine Elliott said on Twitter Monday. "There are 992 more resolved cases and nearly 33,400 tests completed."

