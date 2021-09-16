TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the disease.

The province confirmed 864 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, which comes after officials reported 600 new cases on Monday, 577 new cases on Tuesday and 593 new cases on Wednesday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 731, up from 722 at this point last week.

With 34,365 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 2.4 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Thursday, 655 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 209 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province recorded three new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,632.

The province stated at least 348 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 29 people who are fully vaccinated and 319 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

At least 191 patients are in intensive care in Ontario hospitals and 120 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The province deemed 668 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Thursday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 561,492.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 577,253, including deaths and recoveries.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO

Most of the new cases were found in parts of the Greater Toronto Area. Officials reported 162 new cases in Toronto, 122 new cases in Peel Region, 78 new cases in York Region and 31 new cases each in Durham Region and Halton Region.

Officials also reported 64 new cases in Ottawa, 53 new cases in Hamilton, 50 new cases in Windsor-Essex, 39 new cases in Middlesex-London and 30 new cases in Waterloo region.

All other regions reported fewer than 30 new cases of the disease.

According to the province’s epidemiology report, of the 864 new infections reported on Thursday, 95 cases were identified in children under the age of 12.

The province also recorded 142 cases in youth between the ages of 12 and 19 and another 384 cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

As well, officials found 183 cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 73 cases in people between the ages of 60 and 79 and 12 cases in people over the age of 80 were reported.

On Thursday, officials reported 109 new cases in Ontario schools, including 98 cases involving students and eight cases involving staff. The province said the remaining three cases were not identified.

The province reported that 348 out 4,844 schools have at least one case of COVID-19. Currently, one school has been closed due to an outbreak.

Officials also reported an additional 236 cases of the Delta variant in lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests. This brings the total number of cases to 15,925.

MORE THAN 10.2M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 10,236,143 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 35,463 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 21.2 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.