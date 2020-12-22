TORONTO -- Ontario has recorded more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 21 more deaths.

On Tuesday, provincial health officials logged 2,202 new infections of the novel coronavirus, marking the eighth straight day of case counts surpassing 2,100.

The province’s seven-day average for number of cases recorded is now 2,267.

Meanwhile, testing for the disease in the province dropped on Tuesday. There were 45,265 COVID-19 tests completed in Ontario in the last-recorded 24-hour period. That number is down from the more than 54,000 tests completed on Monday and the more than 67,000 tests completed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The province’s test positivity rate now stands at 5 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Of the new patients logged on Tuesday, 636 are in Toronto, 504 are in Peel Region, 218 are in York Region, and 172 are in Windsor-Essex County.

Other areas that recorded more than 50 cases of the disease on Tuesday include Durham Region (86), Middlesex-London (93), Hamilton (95), and Waterloo Region (101).

Tuesday’s case count brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 160,255, including deaths and recoveries.

With the 21 new deaths confirmed by health officials on Tuesday, the province’s death toll is now 4,188. Of the deaths confirmed Tuesday, 11 were residents of long-term care homes.

Health officials deemed 1,900 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Tuesday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 136,767.

There are currently 19,300 active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the rest of the province will join Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Windsor-Essex, and Hamilton in lockdown on Boxing Day.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 26, lockdown measures will last until Jan. 23 in the southern parts of the province (south of Sudbury) and until Jan. 9 in the northern parts.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.