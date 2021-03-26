TORONTO -- For the second day in a row, Ontario is reporting more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19.

On Friday, health officials logged an additional 2,169 cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 12 more deaths related to the disease.

The province reported 2,380 infections on Thursday, although a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health noted that about 280 of those cases were the result of a data catchup. That number falls to 2,100 infections without those cases.

There were 1,571 cases reported on Wednesday, 1,546 on Tuesday and 1,699 on Monday.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continues to rise, with at least 913 people being treated for the disease in an Ontario hospital, up from 894 the previous day. According to provincial data, there are 369 people in intensive care units and 215 people are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

However, a report by Critical Care Services Ontario shows that the number of people being treated for COVID-19 the ICU has actually surpassed the 400 threshold, with 401 patients.

The government has previously said that when there are more than 150 people in Ontario ICUS being treated for COVID-19, care not related to the disease can be impacted. When the 300 patient threshold is passed, it becomes nearly impossible.

401 #COVID ICU patients and 38 new overnight are numbers which cannot be ignored.



The @ongov needs to present a clear plan to protect us.



Vaccination will not happen fast enough to avert a healthcare disaster if we follow the current course. — Michael Warner (@drmwarner) March 26, 2021

With more than 53,400 COVID-19 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the province says the positivity rate in Ontario is remains steady at 3.8 per cent.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario now stands at 338,239, including deaths and recoveries.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.