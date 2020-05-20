TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario reported in a single day has dropped back below 400.

On Wednesday, provincial health officials confirmed 390 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of patients in Ontario to 23,774, including 1,962 deaths and 18,190 recoveries.

Health officials also confirmed 43 more COVID-19 deaths in Ontario on Wednesday, which is nearly three times higher than Tuesday when 15 fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, the number of recovered patients in Ontario accounts for 76.5 per cent of all cases.

The number of new patients reported on Wednesday comes after a slight spike on Tuesday when 427 cases were added. It was the first time in 10 days when the daily case count climbed above 400.

The single-day record for new cases was reported on April 25 when 640 patients were confirmed.

On Wednesday, health officials also reported four new outbreaks in the province’s long-term care homes, bringing the total to 284.

According to Wednesday's epidemiologic summary, eight of Ontario’s deceased COVID-19 patients were between the ages of 20 and 39. There have been no deaths recorded in people 19 years of age or younger. Eighty of all deceased patients in the province were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 504 people were between the ages of 60 and 79. People 80 years of age or older continue to be the hardest-hit age group with 1,370 deaths.

There are currently 991 people being treated in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 160 who are being treated in the intensive care unit. Of those, 120 are using a ventilator to assist with breathing.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

Across the province, thus far, 567,176 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted.

Ontario conducted 7,382 tests in the last-recorded 24-hour period, the lowest number of daily tests performed by the province in weeks.

Currently, 4,444 test samples remain under investigation in Ontario.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients: