TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have confirmed 551 more cases of COVID-19 and 38 new deaths.

The new patients, announced on Tuesday morning, bring the provincial total number of cases to 11,735, including 622 deaths and 5,806 recoveries.

Tuesday’s epidemiological summary states that 24 of the 38 new deaths were among residents of long-term care homes in Ontario. Of the 622 deaths in the province, 273 of them were residents of these facilities.

There have been 121 outbreaks reported at long-term care homes across the province to date – an increase of seven from Monday’s report.

Of all COVID-19 patients in Ontario, 1,368 of them are health-care workers. One health-care worker has died of the novel coronavirus in the province.

Currently, 859 patients in Ontario remain in hospital receiving treatment. That number is up from 802 patients reported by health officials on Monday. Of those 859 patients, 250 of them are in an intensive care unit and 195 of those 250 patients remain on a ventilator to assist with breathing.

Tuesday’s data comes one day after provincial health officials released models forecasting the spread of the deadly disease and stated that the wave of new community spread cases of the novel coronavirus appears to have peaked, but the spread in long-term care homes and other congregate settings seems to be growing.

Quick facts on all Ontario COVID-19 patients:

11.9 per cent of all patients have been hospitalized at one point

42.2 per cent of all patients in the province are male and 56.8 per cent are female – 117 cases did not specify male or female gender

43.8 per cent of all patients are 60 years of age or older – nine cases did not specify their age

2.2 per cent of all patients are 19 years of age or younger

22.6 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 20 and 39

31.2 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 40 and 59

22.9 per cent of all patients are between the ages of 60 and 79

20.9 per cent of all patients are 80 years of age or older

Public health units in the Greater Toronto Area account for 58.7 per cent of all cases in the province

10.7 per cent of all patients had travelled in the 14 days prior to becoming ill

17.4 per cent of all patients had contact with a previously confirmed case

30.5 per cent of all patients had community exposure

41.4 per cent of all patients had exposure information listed as pending

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

So far, 174,170 people in the province have been tested for the novel coronavirus.

In recent days, the province has ramped up its testing with 9,330 being conducted between 12:00 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

There are currently 5,546 people in Ontario who remain under investigation for COVID-19.

All of the data reported in Tuesday’s provincial summary is taken from the integrated Public Health Information System database as of 4 p.m. on April 20 and from Toronto Public Health’s independent Coronavirus Rapid Entry System as of 2 p.m. on April 20.