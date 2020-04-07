TORONTO -- Twenty-one more deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed by Ontario health officials Tuesday morning, as 379 additional cases of the novel coronavirus were announced.

The total number of cases in the province is now 4,726, including 153 deceased patients.

There are currently an additional 691 people under investigation for the virus.

The number of resolved cases in the province now sits at 1,802.

To date, more than 81,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the province.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.