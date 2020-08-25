TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting 100 new cases of COVID-19, marking the fifth day in which the daily number of infections has been in the triple digits.

The new patients represent a slight decrease from the 105 new cases confirmed on Monday. On Sunday, the province recorded 115 new cases of the novel coronavirus and on Saturday officials confirmed 108 infections. On Friday, officials reported 131 new patients, but said that the total was considered an overestimation due to a glitch that resulted in missing data from the day before.

On Tuesday, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said that more than 20,000 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours. She also said that 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units were reporting five infections or less.

There have been 41,607 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, including deaths and recoveries.

This is a developing news story. More to come.