TORONTO -- Ontario’s daily COVID-19 case count has dipped below the 500 mark for the second day in a row.

Health officials logged 411 new infections on Wednesday, as well as 33 deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health has stated that of the 33 new deaths reported, 11 actually occurred in either April or May.

Before Tuesday, the last time the case count was this low was on Sept. 26, 2020, when 435 COVID-19 cases were reported.

Wednesday also marks the 10th day in a row in which Ontario’s daily case count has been below 1,000.

The seven-day rolling average of daily reported COVID-19 cases continues to decline and now stands at about 657 down from 978 a week ago.

There are 571 people being treated for the novel coronavirus in Ontario hospitals. At least 466 of those patients are in intensive care.

With 30,456 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the Ministry of Health says the province’s positivity rate now stands at 2.0 per cent.

The decline in COVID-19 cases over the past week resulted in an earlier reopening for Ontario, with the government announcing Monday that the province would move into Step 1 three days earlier.