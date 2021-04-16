TORONTO -- Ontario has logged more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in the pandemic, breaking a record for the most daily infections for a second day in a row.

Health officials reported 4,812 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday as well as 25 more deaths related to the disease.

Friday’s infections mark a new record for the province and an increase from yesterday’s 4,726 cases—a record at the time. There were 4,156 COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 3,670 on Tuesday and 4,401 on Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for daily COVID-19 case counts now stands at about 4,292.

The province is also marking another grim milestone with more than 700 people being treated in Ontario intensive care units.

Of the 701 patients in the ICU, at least 480 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

On Friday, the medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital said the surge in ICU cases will likely mean hospitals will have to soon implement a triage protocol where doctors prioritize patients based on likelihood of survival.

"Every hospital has gone through simulation of this," Dr. Michael Warner told Newstalk 1010 on Friday morning. "It is our greatest fear and I actually can't see a situation where some form of triage doesn't take place."

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 now stands at 408,338, including 7,664 deaths and 360,742 recoveries.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

The majority of COVID-19 cases continue to be found in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

According to the province’s epidemiological report, there were 1,469 infections in Toronto, 851 in Peel Region, 491 in York Region, 268 in Durham, 204 in Hamilton and 175 in Halton.

Three other public health units have a COVID-19 case count in the triple digits—Ottawa (366), Middlesex-London (123) and Niagara (192).

Ontario has been under a provincewide shutdown for two weeks and stay-at-home order for one week.

Sources have confirmed to both CTV News Toronto and CP24 that cabinet met on Thursday to discuss possible further COVID-19 measures, including more restrictions on retail, construction and possible a curfew.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has scheduled an announcement for Friday at 2:30, hours after modelling is expected to be released.

"I just hope that the premier makes the right decisions today because we are in deep, deep trouble," Warner said. "At this point it is preservation of life that has to be the only thing that matters. Everything else has to be set aside."

This is a breaking news story. More to come.