TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.

Health officials reported 89 new infections on Thursday, which is up slightly from yesterday when 76 new cases were confirmed.

Ontario also reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,771. The number of resolved cases also jumped by 165 and now account for more than 89 per cent of all infections.

There are 84 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19. Of those 84 patients, 27 are being treated in an intensive care unit, 16 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 70.

One person who was under the age of 19 and had COVID-19 died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 117 were between the ages of 40 and 59 and 744 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

More than 63 per cent of Thursday's new cases are in people under the age of 40.

Of the new cases in Ontario, 13 of them were under the age of 19, 23 of them were between the ages of 20 and 39, and 21 of them were between the ages of 40 and 59. There were 12 cases in people aged 60 and older.

Where are the new cases?

Twenty-eight of the province's 34 public health units are reporting five of fewer cases of COVID-19, with 17 of them recording no new infections.

Ottawa and Windsor-Essex reported the most new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 15 new infections. Peel Region reported 12 new cases, while Toronto reported 10.

COVID-19 testing in Ontario

In the last 24 hours, just over 27,676 COVID-19 tests were conducted by officials.

Ontario health officials have conducted more than two million tests for the disease since the pandemic was declared.

More than 28,267 tests are still under investigation.