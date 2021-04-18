TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting more than 4,200 new cases of COVID-19 while hospitalizations related to the disease surpass 2,100.

Sunday’s report of 4,250 new infections marks the fifth straight day in which case numbers have remained above 4,000 in the province.

Right now, there are a record 2,107 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 741 are being treated in intensive care and 506 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case count now stands at 416,995, including 367,691 recoveries and 7,716 deaths. At least 18 of those deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

There are 41,588 active cases of the disease throughout Ontario. The seven-day average for number of cases reported is 4,341. A week ago today, that number was 3,573.

Labs across Ontario processed 53,776 tests in the previous day yielding a positivity rate of 9.2 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ontario government introduced new measures Friday to curb the spread of infection. Those measures include the closure of outdoor spaces like basketball courts and golf courses, more limits on outdoor public gatherings, and more authority for police officers to enforce the stay-at-home order.

However, the province walked back those police powers and reopened playgrounds in the face of growing criticism.

Ontario is currently operating under a provincewide stay-at-home order which is set to expire on May 20 at the earliest.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.