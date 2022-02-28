Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 849 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 279 people in intensive care.

The province has reported fewer than 1,000 patients in hospital for the past two days, but health officials warn that not all hospitals report their data on the weekend.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 rose slightly from 842 on Sunday to 849 on Monday. The number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 dropped from 281 on Sunday to 279 on Monday.

The province also reported on Monday that three more people have died due to COVID-19. Officials said there have been a total of 12,433 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic.

The province reported 1,315 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 12,116 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 8.9 per cent.

