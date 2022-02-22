Ontario health officials reported another drop in the number of people with COVID-19 in hospital and intensive care units across Ontario over the past two days.

While the province did not release provincial hospitalization data on Monday due to the Family Day holiday, on Tuesday it reported the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 had dropped to 1,038.

The last time the province reported fewer than 1,038 people in hospital with COVID-19 was on Dec. 30, when there were 965 people in hospital with the disease.

The number of people in Ontario intensive care units is also dropping steadily. Officials reported on Tuesday that there are currently 319 people in ICU with COVID-19.

The province also reported that nine more people have died due to COVID-19. On Monday, the province reported 15 more deaths due to the disease.

Officials said there have been a total 12,288 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The province reported 1,282 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 15,365 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 6.9 per cent. The last time the province’s positivity rate was that low was on Dec. 15, when it six per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...