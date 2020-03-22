TORONTO -- The total number of COVID-19 patients in the province has risen to 424, as Ontario health officials confirmed 47 additional cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday.

Health officials also announced that two more people in Ontario previously infected with the virus have since recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to eight.

As the new patients were confirmed, officials stated that more than 8,361 people are currently under investigation for the virus and more than 17,634 people in Ontario have tested negative thus far.

In the province, three COVID-19 patients have died – a 77-year-old Barrie, Ont. man, a 52-year-old Milton, Ont. man and a man in his 70s also from Barrie.

Among the new cases announced on Sunday, one is from Toronto, one is from eastern Ontario, one is from Waterloo, one is from Ottawa, one is from Peel Region, one is from Hamilton and one is from Windsor Essex. The 40 other cases’ locations are listed as “pending.”

Two of the new cases are travel-related, while one is linked to a close contact of a previously reported patient of the virus and the other 44 people’s means of transmission is listed as “pending.”

Six of the new patients are in self-isolation at their homes and the 41 other patients are listed as “pending.”