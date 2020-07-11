TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting a slight increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials recorded 130 new cases of the disease on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 36,594.

Today, Ontario is reporting 130 cases of #COVID19, a 0.4% increase as the province processed over 29,500 tests. With 267 resolved, there are 137 fewer active cases in the province for a total of 1,462 currently active cases in Ontario. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 11, 2020

The province also added six COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,716.

The number of resolved patients also increased on Saturday by 267.

Officials confirmed an additional 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. This comes after 170 new cases were reported on Thursday, the highest number noted in more than a week.

Where are the COVID-19 cases?

Twenty-eight of Ontario's 34 public health units reported five or fewer cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 18 of them reporting no new cases at all.

According to Saturday's epidemiology report, 26 of the new cases were found in Peel Region, 12 were found in York Region, 42 were found in Toronto and 12 were found in Windsor-Essex, a region that has been grappling with outbreaks among migrant workers.

Of the new cases in Ontario, 82 are between the ages of 20 and 59. There are 20 patients who are 19 years old or younger and 28 patients who are over the age of 59.

The majority of total deaths to date have been reported in people over the age of 79. One person under the age of 19 who had COVID-19 has died in Ontario, but it is not clear if the death was caused by the disease or other health issues.

Eleven patients who died were between the ages of 20 and 39, while 111 were between the ages of 40 and 59, and 722 were between the ages of 60 and 79.

More than 1,800 people over the age of 80 have died of the disease.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.