TORONTO -- Ontario health officials have reported a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases, but also a slight increase in the number of people who have died due to the disease.

Officials confirmed an additional 116 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday. This comes after 170 new cases were reported on Thursday, the highest number noted in more than a week.

The province also reported that seven more people have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19. On Thursday, officials reported three deaths related to the disease. At the start of the week, the province had recorded zero deaths for the first time in months.

The recent infections bring Ontario’s total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease to 36,464, including 2,710 deaths and 32,155 recoveries.

More to come...