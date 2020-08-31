TORONTO -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario remains above 100 for the fifth straight day, health officials announced on Monday morning.

The 114 new infections push the province’s total number of cases to 42,309, including deaths and recoveries.

On Sunday, Ontario health officials recorded 112 new cases of COVID-19 and 148 new infections on Saturday, which was the highest number of new infections since July 24. The province logged more than 100 new cases for most of the past week, with the exception of Wednesday when 88 infections were added.

In the last 24-hour period, the province added one more death related to the novel coronavirus and 73 more resolved cases. Ontario's death toll is now 2,811 and the number of recovered patients in the province is now 38,277.

The majority of the new cases recorded on Monday are in people between the ages of 20 and 39. Forty-seven of the new infections are in that age group, which now has 13,276 cumulatively. Another 32 infections were reported in people between the ages of 40 and 59, bringing the total for that age group to 12,590.

As well, 21 more cases were recorded in people 19 years of age and younger, followed by 10 new cases in people between the ages of 60 and 79. Three new cases were added in people 80 years of age and older, though that age group represents the majority of the province’s fatalities as a result of COVID-19 (1,924).

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

Of the province's 34 public health units, most added fewer than five new cases of COVID-19 with several reporting no new cases at all.

Toronto (41), Ottawa (21), Peel Region (16) and York Region (12) account for the lion's share of the new infections detailed in Monday's report.

At least 49 people are in hospital with COVID-19, though the ministry of health admits that approximately 35 hospitals did not submit data for August 29, which they say may result in an increase in the number of hospitalizations.

Of those 49 patients, 18 are being treated in an intensive care unit, nine of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Update on testing in Ontario

Close to three million tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in Ontario since the outbreak began in late January. The province says that 2,966,343 tests have been completed so far.

More than 25,000 tests were processed in the province since Sunday.

There are 13,542 tests still under investigation.