TORONTO -- There are now more than 6,000 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Provincial health officials added another 478 cases on Friday morning, as they confirmed 22 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus. The death toll for the province stands at 222.

Of the deceased, 136 are listed as 80 years or older, 70 are between the ages of 60 and 79, 15 are between the ages of 40 and 69, while the youngest deceased person is listed as being between the ages of 20 and 39.

There are currently 73 outbreaks at long-term care homes across the province. As a result of those outbreaks, the province has reported the deaths of 98 residents.

Overall, the province says that 673 patients are in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 41 from the day earlier. Of those 673, 260 patients are receiving care in an intensive care unit, 217 of which are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

Close to 700 health care workers in Ontario have also contracted the virus.

Ontario health officials say that 2,574 people have recovered from the virus, which represents 41.3 per cent of the total cases.

This is a developing story. More to come.