TORONTO -- The number of patients infected with COVID-19 across Ontario has surpassed 3,000, as provincial health officials confirmed 462 more cases, including 14 more deaths.

There are now 3,255 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, Ontario health officials said on Friday.

The new patients were announced as the province stated that an additional 1,245 people are currently under investigation for the virus.

According to Ontario health officials, there have been 57 deaths linked to the virus recorded in their database as of 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The number of resolved cases in the province currently sits at 1,023.

To date, more than 66,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 across the province.

There are no specific treatments for the virus and there is no vaccine that protects against it.

Symptoms of the virus, which can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, are similar to other respiratory infections.

The Ontario government’s website advises those experiencing symptoms of the novel coronavirus to contact their primary health care provider or Telehealth Ontario.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come.