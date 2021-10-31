TORONTO -- Another 340 cases of COVID-19 were reported by Ontario health officials on Sunday as well as two additional deaths linked to the disease.

This brings the province’s seven-day average for the number of cases reported to 349, down from 379 this time last week.

Sunday’s report comes after Ontario recorded 356 new infections on Saturday, 419 on Friday, and 409 on Thursday.

Of the cases reported today, 223 involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 117 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

At least 104 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 133 people are in the ICU, but their vaccination status has not been made available.

With 25,707 tests processed in the last 24 hours, the province’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 1.7 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ontario has seen 599,955 lab-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic. That number includes 587,069 cases which are considered to be resolved and 9,871 deaths – two of which were reported on Sunday.

Where are the new COVID-19 cases?

The province reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Toronto (58), Niagara Region (27), and Peel Region (26).

Other areas with relatively high case numbers include Windsor-Essex (22), York Region (22), Waterloo (18), and Sudbury (17).

Meanwhile, another 110 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant B.1.617.2 were also confirmed in the previous day. Since the province began tracking known variants of concern, it has logged 21,137 cases of the Delta variant.

Update on COVID-19 vaccinations

As of Sunday, 22,514,717 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have gone into arms across Ontario.

Nearly 88.2 per cent of Ontario’s eligible population has received at least one dose and 84.5 have received two doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.