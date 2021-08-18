TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting nearly 500 new cases of COVID-19 after a single-day drop.

The province confirmed 485 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, which comes after officials logged 526 new infections on Monday and 348 new infections on Tuesday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 495, up from 332 at this point last week. The seven-day average has been climbing steadily for several days.

The province recorded three new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death tally in the province at 9,431.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...