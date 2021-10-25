TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting 326 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

No new deaths were reported.

Today’s case count comes after officials logged 370 new cases on Sunday, 373 new cases on Saturday and 492 new cases on Friday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 372, down from 416 at this point last week.

With 18,397 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province stands at about 1.6 per cent.

Of the new infections reported Monday, 231 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 95 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

The province stated at least 167 people are in hospital due to COVID-19, including 36 people who are fully vaccinated and 131 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

The province deemed 369 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Monday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 584,780.

Today’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 597,841, including deaths and recoveries.

On Monday, Ontario lifted capacity limits at restaurants, gyms, casinos and some other locations where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required.

WHERE ARE THE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN ONTARIO

In the Greater Toronto Area, officials reported 39 new cases in Toronto, 33 new cases in Peel Region, 31 new cases in York Region and seven new cases in Durham Region.

All other regions reported fewer than 30 new cases of the disease.

MORE THAN 10.9M PEOPLE FULLY VACCINATED IN ONTARIO

The province reports that 10,937,705 people in Ontario have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and are now considered fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the last 24-hour period, officials said 9,697 doses of the vaccine were administered to Ontario residents.

Just over 22.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the province since the rollout began last year.

This is a breaking story. More to come...