TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting just over 500 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth straight day.

Health officials confirmed 530 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday after officials reported 590 new cases on Thursday, 574 new cases on Friday and 502 new cases on Saturday.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 514, down from 791 at this point last week.

With 20,731 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province rose from 2.1 on Saturday to 2.6 per cent on Sunday.

The province also reported that seven more people have died due to COVID-19 in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,957.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...