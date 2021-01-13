TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in row, as well as 74 more deaths related to the disease.

The province confirmed 2,961 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after a drop in infection numbers just the day before when 2,903 cases were added. This comes after several days of record-breaking case numbers over the 3,000 mark.

While the cases numbers have dropped, the positivity rates remain high. With just over 50,000 tests completed on Wednesday, the Ontario Ministry of health said the positivity rate now stands at about six per cent.

On Tuesday, with just over 40,000 tests completed, that positivity rate was about 7.8.

The province said that among the 74 people reported to have died due to COVID-19, one of them was a staff member at a long-term care home. Thirty-six long-term care residents were also among the deceased.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...