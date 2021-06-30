TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for the first time since early September.

The province confirmed 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The case count today marks the lowest seen in Ontario since Sept. 10 when officials logged 170 cases.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 268, down from 316 at this point last week.

With 27,258 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate dropped significantly from 1.6 per cent on Tuesday to one per cent on Wednesday.

Ontario also recorded another 14 deaths related to the disease, bringing the total death tally in the province to 9,168.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...