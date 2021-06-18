TORONTO -- Ontario health officials are reporting just under 350 new COVID-19 cases as the positivity rate in the province continues to remain low.

The province confirmed 345 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, which marks a drop from the 370 reported the day before.

On Tuesday, officials marked the lowest daily total since Sept. 17 with 293 infections.

Ontario’s rolling seven-day average now stands at 410, down from 568 at this point last week.

With 26,643 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the positivity rate in the province is 1.4 per cent.

The province also reported that one more person has died due to COVID-19 in the previous 24-hour period, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,994.

The last day the province recorded one death was Oct. 7, 2020.

There are currently 378 people in hospital due to the disease. At least 352 patients are in intensive care and 293 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

The province deemed 624 more cases of the disease to be resolved as of Friday, bringing Ontario’s number of recovered patients up to 528,421.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Ontario to 541,525, including deaths and recoveries.