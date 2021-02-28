TORONTO -- Ontario is marking a grim milestone Sunday as health officials report that the province has logged more than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in January.

The news comes as 1,062 new infections were recorded in the previous day as well as 20 deaths related to the disease.

Sunday’s report brings Ontario’s lab-confirmed COVID-19 case total to 300,816, including 283,344 recoveries and 6,980 deaths.

With 49,185 tests processed in the last 24-hour period, the province says its COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 2.4 per cent.

The seven-day average for number of cases reported in Ontario is 1,104. This time last week that number was 1,031.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.