Ontario reports total of 834 people in hospital with COVID-19, lowest count in months
Ontario health officials are reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the lowest count since December last year.
The last time the province reported fewer than 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 was on Dec. 29 when 726 people were receiving care.
The province also reported on Thursday that 267 of the 834 patients are receiving care at intensive care units across Ontario. The number of people in hospital and ICU with COVID-19 has been steadily decreasing for weeks now.
The province says 19 more people have died due to COVID-19. Officials noted that 17 of the deaths occurred over the past 30 days, while the remaining two occurred more than a month ago.
Officials said there have been a total 1 12,497 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
The province reported that 45 per cent of the 914 people in hospital are primarily there due to COVID-19, while the remaining 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have now tested positive for the virus.
Officials said about 80 per cent of patients are in ICU primarily due to COVID-19, while 20 per cent of cases are there primarily for other reasons, but also have the virus.
The province reported 2,262 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.
With 16,606 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 10.2 per cent.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
Russian forces captured a strategic Ukrainian port and besieged another Thursday in a bid to cut the country off from the sea, as the two sides met for another round of talks aimed at stopping the fighting that has set off an exodus of over 1 million refugees.
Live updates: Ukraine and Russia begin 2nd round of talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office says a second round of talks with Russia about the war in Ukraine has begun in neighbouring Belarus.
Most Canadians see possibility of Russian invasion escalating to global war: survey
A new poll suggests almost two-thirds of Canadians believe the Russian invasion of Ukraine has the potential to develop into a world war.
Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 18-month-old child, James Audet, and his mother, Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock.
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
'I'll do whatever I can': Canadian in Ukraine driving refugees out of the country
A Canadian in Ukraine is refusing to leave the country as Russian forces advance, instead choosing to help Ukrainians get to the nearest border crossing.
Politics of convoy protests 'here to stay,' and so are movement's leaders: experts
The anger and widespread distrust of media, governments and health authorities that fuelled the recent convoy protests in Ottawa are here to stay and will have a long-term impact on Canadian politics, say experts who monitor extremism and the far-right.
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
Montreal
-
'A good dose of optimism' should come with Quebec plan to remove masks: Boileau
Quebec's plan for the spring is to take things slowly and to make space for people to weigh their own risks. 'We're not recommending not to wear [a mask]. We're recommending to no longer make it obligatory,' said Dr. Luc Boileau.
-
Quebec gas prices rising exponentially with no sign of slowing down
Gas prices in Quebec are expected to continue rising dramatically due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
-
Surete du Quebec searching for missing toddler and ex-spouse of homicide victim
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing 18-month-old child, James Audet, and his mother, Jacqueline Beaudoin-McClintock.
London
-
Ontario reports total of 834 people in hospital with COVID-19, lowest count in months
Ontario health officials are reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the lowest count since December last year.
-
Transport truck operator charged with impaired driving while on Hwy. 401
A transport truck driver has been charged with impaired driving following a traffic stop on Highway 401 in London, Ont.
-
$400,000 in stolen property recovered by Lambton OPP
Provincial police have recovered almost $400,000 worth of stolen property in Lambton County.
Kitchener
-
Three dead in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three people are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
Average price for all residential properties passes $1M in Kitchener-Waterloo
The average price for any residential property sale in Kitchener-Waterloo has passed $1 million for the first time.
-
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph plans to lift mask mandate at the same time as the province
The area began mandating face coverings at work and in businesses in June, 2020 – months ahead of a similar order from the province in October, 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Live updates: Ukraine and Russia begin 2nd round of talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's office says a second round of talks with Russia about the war in Ukraine has begun in neighbouring Belarus.
-
In stunning about-face, Russian athletes banned from Paralympics
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.
-
Canadian Wordle lovers now have a game to call their own
Move over, Wordle. There’s a new version of the popular word game with a Canadian twist, and it was created in Ottawa.
Ottawa
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.
-
19-car pileup closes Highway 417 eastbound, sends five to hospital
A 19-car pileup that sent five people to hospital closed the eastbound Highway 417 at Innes Road on Thursday.
-
Ontario replacing three Ottawa police board members after one attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest
Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures.
Windsor
-
Dramatic 44 per cent increase in average home price in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors is reporting a steep increase in the average home sale price in the region.
-
Fluctuating temperatures over the next week in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect some temperature swings over the next several days.
-
Essex County intersection under review following fatal crash
The County of Essex will seek expert advice after a fatal collision at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 23.
Barrie
-
More affordable homes for seniors to be built in Muskoka
The Government of Canada has provided funding to help build 95 housing units for seniors in Muskoka.
-
South Simcoe police seek suspects involved in alleged robbery at LCBO in Bradford, Ont.
South Simcoe police are asking the public to help identify two suspects involved in an alleged shoplifting incident in Bradford, Ont.
-
Donations being accepted at Barrie vigil, rally in support of Ukraine
The public is invited to join the Ukrainian community and local dignitaries for a vigil and rally for peace in Barrie’s downtown Thursday evening.
Atlantic
-
Chilling details revealed by spouse of N.S. mass killer
A day after 22 people in rural Nova Scotia were shot dead by a man disguised as a Mountie, his common-law spouse described him as a controlling, abusive and manipulative man who had long warned he would be 'going out with a bang.'
-
Two men charged, police seek third suspect after lockdown at Halifax Shopping Centre
Two men are facing more than a dozen charges, and police are still searching for a third suspect, in connection with two robberies and an incident that prompted the lockdown of a popular Halifax shopping mall on Tuesday.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations and early dismissals
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Calgary
-
Gas prices soar in Calgary, average eclipses $1.50 per litre mark
Calgarians should brace for some sticker shock at the pumps as the average fuel price in the city jumped to around $1.52 per litre Thursday morning
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy, wet snow to fall throughout the day in Calgary
Fog lifts, snow falls in Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
'It's inevitable': Gas prices in Winnipeg expected to hit record high this week
Gas prices are expected to jump to a record high in Winnipeg as pumps across the country see gas prices spike amid the invasion in Ukraine.
-
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
The Canadian government is revoking Russia and Belarus' nation status as trading partners, subjecting them to a 35 per cent tariff on their exports to Canada. Canada is the first country to take this step, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Thursday. The federal government is also opening new immigration streams for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, and is sending more lethal aid to Ukraine.
-
Buhler Industries sees Russian director resign following comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Winnipeg based Buhler Industries has accepted the resignation of one of its Russian directors.
Vancouver
-
Man who didn't accept job offer before it was rescinded won't be compensated 4 weeks' pay: B.C. tribunal
A B.C. man won't be compensated wages for a job that he never worked, a local tribunal ruled.
-
B.C. teacher who communicated with student on 'adult website' disciplined
A B.C. teacher who sent sexual messages to a student after they connected on an "adult website" has been banned from teaching for 10 years.
-
Mounties looking for man accused of being 'prolific car thief' who didn't return to recovery house
Police in Maple Ridge say they're looking for a "prolific car thief" who didn't return to his recovery house as required by a release condition.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton gas prices soar past $1.50/L amid conflict in Ukraine
Gas prices crossed the $1.50-per-litre threshold at some stations in Edmonton Thursday morning.
-
'Show some respect': Kenney asked to back down on blocking Alta. municipal mask rules
Alberta's premier defended his plan to prevent cities and towns from bringing in their own mask mandates Wednesday, as a municipal leader accused him of doing a "180" flip-flop on the issue.
-
2 busted by RCMP in drug-trafficking case
Two Edmontonians are facing charges related to drug trafficking.