Ontario reports total of 834 people in hospital with COVID-19, lowest count in months

Ontario health officials are reporting 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, marking the lowest count since December last year.

The last time the province reported fewer than 834 people in hospital with COVID-19 was on Dec. 29 when 726 people were receiving care.

The province also reported on Thursday that 267 of the 834 patients are receiving care at intensive care units across Ontario. The number of people in hospital and ICU with COVID-19 has been steadily decreasing for weeks now.

The province says 19 more people have died due to COVID-19. Officials noted that 17 of the deaths occurred over the past 30 days, while the remaining two occurred more than a month ago.

Officials said there have been a total 1 12,497 COVID-19-related deaths in the province since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The province reported that 45 per cent of the 914 people in hospital are primarily there due to COVID-19, while the remaining 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have now tested positive for the virus.

Officials said about 80 per cent of patients are in ICU primarily due to COVID-19, while 20 per cent of cases are there primarily for other reasons, but also have the virus.

The province reported 2,262 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but health officials have warned that number is an underestimate due to testing limitations and backlogs.

With 16,606 tests processed in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health says the province's positivity rate is about 10.2 per cent.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...